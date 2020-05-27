Covid-19: Tripura chief minister asks villages to set up quarantine centres

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Tripura (till May 27, 2020) stood at 230 while 165 patients have recovered. (Photo Credit: Biplab Kumar Deb /Twitter)

Tripura government on Wednesday asked all panchayat secretaries and village councils to set up village quarantine centres in their respective areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“Through Teleconference instructed all Panchayat Secretaries & Village Councils to set up at least one institutional quarantine center each at their respective areas, which will be under Health Dept’s supervision. Concerned authorities shall maintain proper hygiene of these centers,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier this month, the state had constituted Corona Monitoring and Awareness Committees in panchayat and village councils with public representatives as members. The committees were asked to set up at least one quarantine centre in their respective areas.

The state also issued a 10-point guideline for setting up of village quarantine centres.

According to the guidelines, all the returnees may be quarantined for 14 days in the village quarantine centres and thereafter they may be released by the panchayat or village committee with proper records.

These village quarantines would be regulated by the sub divisional magistrates under guidance of district magistrates who would ensure social distancing norms, frequent sanitisation, wearing of face-masks and regular health check-up are maintained properly.

Law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday evening told the media,” We are laying stress on people returning to state to remain in home quarantine. We are conducting tests on them on the basis 1:5 ratio. Our way of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is the best model in the country.”

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Tripura stands at 230 while 165 patients have recovered.