Covid-19: Tripura to distribute pineapple and lemon juice to boost people’s immunity

The Vitamin C enriched fruits would be distributed every Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm at 25 local urban bodies and sub-divisional offices.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:37 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Agartala

The distribution of fruits rich in Vitamin C for combat Covid-19 will begin from Saturday, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. (PTI File Photo)

The Tripura government would distribute free Vitamin C enriched fruits, mainly pineapple and lemon, to people of urban areas from July 4 in order to boost their immunity in fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Both pineapple and lemon, grown in the state extensively, are known to be rich in Vitamin C and act as anti-oxidants to prevent any virus attack.

The distribution programme would be a part of the state government’s month-long ‘Mukhya Mantri Corona Pratirodhak Abhiyan (Chief Minister Public Immunity Campaign against Corona)’.

The Vitamin C enriched fruits would be distributed every Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm at 25 local urban bodies and sub-divisional offices.



“We are going to start distributing lemon and pineapple juice among people in the urban areas to increase their immunity power from coming Saturday (July 4). We bought these fruits directly from the farmers so that they could also earn benefits,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on social media.

The National Urban Livelihood Mission would monitor the scheme at the grassroots level, he added.

On the issue, law minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the government would spend Rs one crore for the scheme.

An official from horticulture department said that the project is implemented by urban development department as nodal authority.

“The horticulture department was requested earlier to share list of places where pineapple and lemons are growing including the farmers involved in growing these fruits. We have provided the list to the urban development department. We are unaware of the rest of the proceedings,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

