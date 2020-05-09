Covid-19: Two of five worst-hit clusters in Pune show flattening of curve

The mortality rate for Pune has also dropped from a high of 9 percent to 5.8 percent as of May 7 and the doubling of positive cases has increased to 12 days in Pune. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT PHOTO.)

Two of the five worst-affected Covid-19 clusters in Pune have begun responding positively to the aggressive testing, detection and containment strategies of the health authorities in Pune, an analysis of 1,900 cases during April 7 to May 6 has shown.

As of May 7, Pune has registered a total of 137 deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,245 positive cases.

Though the containment zones in Bhavani Peth and Dhole Patil Road wards continue to show the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city, the flattening of the curve was clearly visible in the containment clusters of two other wards in the city, namely Shivajinagar-Ghole Road and Kasba Vishrambaugwada.

As of May 6, the containment clusters in Bhawani Peth ward had 451 positive cases, followed by Dhole Patil Road (347), Shivajinagar-Ghole Road (247), Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori (236) and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada (172).

On May 7, Pune’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal noted that the recovery and discharge of Covid-19 patients was on the rise from around 27 patients on April 28 and 29, to 50-55 from May 1 to May 6.

The mortality rate for Pune had also dropped from a high of 9 percent to 5.8 percent as of May 7 and the doubling of positive cases had increased to 12 days in Pune, she said.

Agarwal attributed this positive trend to early detection of positive cases and increased testing.

“Micro-containment and aggressive reaching out has been happening and in the last two days the number of tests has almost doubled to 1,600 per day,” said data analyst Sahil Deo, whose team at CPC Analytics has been tracking Covid-19 trends at the ward level on a daily basis with data provided by the PMC.

He noted that yet another important indicator was the ratio of recoveries to new cases which stood at 61% for Pune as of May 8 as against 21% for Mumbai and 15% for Maharashtra.

“61% is not an anomaly because it has constantly been around 50% for the last 5-6 days. This shows that recovery is also happening in a significant way,” he said. For every 10 new cases, 6 to 7 patients had shown a recovery over the last three days,” Deo said.

The slowdown that was visible in the containment clusters of Shivajinagar and Kasba wards was not seen in the containment areas of Bhavani Peth and Dhole Patil Road wards which continue to be the worst affected localities in Pune.