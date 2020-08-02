Covid-19: UP govt relaxes weekend curbs, allows opening of sweet, rakhi shops on Sunday due to Raksha Bandhan

Chief minister Yogi further directed the officials to ensure that the protocol for Covid-19 should be followed on Raksha Bandhan. (ANI File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on Sunday. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday.

In an official release on Saturday, the UP government said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has allowed free travel for women on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Rasha Bandhan day.

The free bus travel for women is applicable from midnight of August 2 to midnight of August 3, the order said.

Instructions have also been given to the police for intensive patrolling on the occasion.

Chief minister Yogi further directed the officials to ensure that the protocol for Covid-19, including social distancing norms, should be followed on Raksha Bandhan. He said that no public programmes be organised and the festival be celebrated at home.

The state government had ordered closure of markets on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns that are carried out on weekends.

The state government had earlier released guidelines for Unlock 3, the third phase of easing of restrictions imposed as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The chief minister had directed officials to maintain utmost caution at all levels to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and ensure strict compliance of Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the central government.

At a regular meeting with senior officials, Adityanath stressed on the need for continuous efforts to create awareness about the virus.