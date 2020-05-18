Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, highest in two months

Covid-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, highest in two months

Most of these cases were detected in migrant labourers.

Updated: May 18, 2020 11:48 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Raipur

LTotal 20 patients are admitted to AIIMS Raipur and the rest to the other hospitals in Raipur. (Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times)

Total 25 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Sunday taking the total number of coronavirus-infected people in Chhattisgarh to 92. This is the highest number of cases found in a single day in Chhattisgarh in the last two months.

As per the state’s health department, total active Covid-19 cases are now 33 in the state and 59 have been discharged after recovery.

“Total nine cases were detected from Balod, six new cases each were also reported from Balodabazar and Janjgir-Champa, two from Kabirdham and one each from Gariaband and Surguja,” a senior health official said.

“Most of these cases were detected in migrant labourers,” the officer added.



Also read: Lockdown 4.0 begins with more relaxations - All you need to know

Total 20 patients are admitted to AIIMS Raipur and the rest to the other hospitals in Raipur

“The Covid-19 count in the state now stands at 92 but the number of active cases is 33 while 59 others have been discharged after recovery,” the official said.

Also read: India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 5,242 new patients

Chhattisgarh has total 92 coronavirus cases with no fatalities till date. Fifty-nine people have been discharged from the hospitals or cured while active cases of the infection stand at 33. The state has tested 34,633 people for Covid-19 so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jayawardene questions need of SL’s largest cricket stadium
May 18, 2020 12:41 IST
Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
Lisa throws birthday bash for son ‘keeping social distancing in mind’
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
NASA shares new image of Jupiter captured by Juno spacecraft
May 18, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.