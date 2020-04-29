Covid-19 update: Canadian PM thanks India for help in repatriation of stranded nationals

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thanked India for the help extended by New Delhi in the process of repatriation of Canadians stranded in India during the Covid-19 pandemic (AP)

In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau has expressed his “appreciation” for the help extended by New Delhi in the process of repatriation of Canadians stranded in India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the welfare of citizens stuck in each other’s nations formed a major component of the telephonic dialogue between the two leaders. Modi tweeted that he had a “warm exchange” with Trudeau and that he “Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times.”

Over three lakh Indians, including nearly two lakh students, are in Canada at this time, and the Indian Government, through its High Commission and Consulates, has been working with the Federal Government as well as provinces and universities to ensure their well-being. Meanwhile, nearly 40,000 Canadians were similarly situated in India and New Delhi has helped facilitate 14 special flights so far, the latest of which departed from Kolkata. This flight was to fly from east India.

Trudeau’s call also came as a consignment of five million tablets of hydroxychloroquine from India is expected to arrive in Canada by the end of this week. Trudeau expressed his gratitude for “India’s commitment to the continued export of key pharmaceutical products,” according to a readout issued by the Canadian PMO.

Both countries are also looking at upping cooperation over the crisis, as Modi added, in his tweet, “Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management.” This was echoed in Trudeau’s statement which noted they “agreed to continue cooperating closely and noted the value of the important people-to-people ties between the two countries.”

The conversation also focused on the need “for global coordination, including through the G20, on pandemic response and to stabilize the global economy” and “for increased international cooperation to accelerate the development of diagnostics, treatments, and potential vaccines” while keeping supply chains for medical equipment and critical items open globally. They discussed cooperation during the pandemic under the rubric of the G-20 group of nations of which both are members.

Modi also offered his condolences to Canadians over the killing of 22 persons during a shooting rampage, the worst on the country’s soil, in the province of Nova Scotia last week.