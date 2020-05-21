Sections
Covid-19 update: Dedicated quarantine centres for transgenders in Manipur

Necessary logistics are to be arranged by the health and family welfare department in case of Imphal East centre while social welfare department for the Imphal West centre.

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:38 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Necessary logistics are to be arranged by the health and family welfare department in case of Imphal East centre while social welfare department for the Imphal West centre. (DIPR Manipur)

In a move to accommodate stranded transgenders who have arrived to the state recently, Manipur’s social welfare department has opened first-of-its-kind dedicated quarantine centres for transgender persons, department officials said on Thursday.

State Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also tweeted in this regard. In a tweet he wrote, “Transgender quarantine centre opened at Government Ideal Blind School, Takyelpat is now ready to receive stranded Transgenders coming from other states.”

The department of social welfare, government of Manipur came across some stranded transgenders who have come to the state recently from other states facing some inconvenience when they are accommodated in the institutional/community quarantine centres together with either male or female inmates, according to a press note issued by Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director, Social Welfare department on Thursday.

“It was considered prudent to open separate quarantine centre for the transgender was to ensure emotional security to the persons belonging to the third gender during the current pandemic,” the press note said.



The state’s department health and family welfare has been requested to designate the current institutional quarantine centres at Maria Montessori Higher Secondary School in Imphal East district to quarantine those(stranded transgenders) coming from red zones and Government Ideal Blind School in Imphal West district to quarantine those from green zones, as per the press note of department.

Necessary logistics are to be arranged by the health and family welfare department in case of Imphal East centre while social welfare department for the Imphal West centre.

After the said two centres were designated as institutional quarantine centres and dedicated quarantine centres for transgenders on Wednesday, the health department has also provided medical items including masks,sanitizers etc for use in the transgender quarantine centre at Government Ideal Blind School in Imphal West district.

When contacted, K Saroja Devi, Deputy Director, Social welfare department who is the in-charge of Imphal West quarantine centre said, the centre can provide accommodation to 24 persons. The remaining can be accommodated at Imphal East centre and the capacity can be enhanced as per the requirement, the official note added.

