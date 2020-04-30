Sections
Covid-19 update: ‘Foot-operated sanitiser machine’ installed outside RPF Post in Delhi’s Nizamuddin

The machine installed in Nizamuddin dispenses soap and water to wash hands upon pushing foot pedals.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:12 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

‘Foot-operated sanitiser machine’ at Delhi’s Nizamuddin RPF Post to prevent Covid-19 (ANI File Photo )

In a bid to prevent its personnel from contracting coronavirus, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Hazrat Nizamuddin Post has installed a “foot-operated sanitiser machine” outside its station here.

According to officials, Hazrat Nizamuddin RPF Post has become the first station in the country where such a dispenser has been installed.

“Since we are feeding and helping hundreds of people every day, our staff is at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, our staff came up with an innovative idea and developed these dispensers from waste products to maintain proper hygiene,” RPF inspector Krishan Kumar told ANI on Thursday.

It dispenses soap and water to wash hands upon pushing foot pedals.



“Therefore, we have put out two of these just outside our post. One is for the staff to wash their hands without touching anything with their hands and another that sprinkles sanitiser on their bodies,” Kumar said.

Nizamuddin is a containment zone and a Covid-19 case was also reported here, an official said.

Notably, the Indian Railway, along with the help of Railway Protection Force, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and some NGOs, is distributing food to around 11,500 poor and needy people every day at railway stations across the national capital.

