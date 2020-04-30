Sections
Covid-19 update: Haryana to adopt district level strategy to start industrial operations

CM Khattar said that in 15 districts where the number of coronavirus positive cases is less than 10, a district-level strategy would be adopted to start industrial operations.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that the state would be divided into two zones for giving impetus to economic activity.

Khattar said that in 15 districts where the number of coronavirus positive cases is less than 10, a district-level strategy would be adopted to start industrial operations. In the remaining seven districts, namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Sonipat, Panipat, Palwal, and Panchkula, the strategy would be made as per the block and town level. No economic activity would be allowed in the containment zones, the chief minister said.

Khattar said that those industrial units that follow social distancing norms and carry out their operations with less than 50% labour strength, can extend their working hours from 8 to 12 hours. The CM added that such industrial units should pay double salary to their workers for working overtime as per section 59 of the Factories Act, 1948.

CM Khattar also said that all brick kilns have been allowed to function and presently around 2.07 lakh labourers are working at these kilns. Besides this, various industrial units have been restarted wherein approximately 5.5 lakh workers are employed.



