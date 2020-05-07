Covid-19 update: In good and bad news, 5 Rajasthan districts are disease-free, but sudden spike causes alarm

A sudden spike in number of cases prompted Rajasthan government to seal borders with the neighbouring states. (PTI Photo/Representative)

Five districts in Rajasthan became free from Covid19 patients on Thursday after 78 of the 80 patients reported in these districts—14 in Churu, 42 in Jhunjhunu, 9 in Sawai Madhopur, 4 in Karauli and 11 in Hanumangarh were declared negative for the disease. Two patients had died earlier.

61 of the remaining 78 patients have already been discharged and the rest are in quarantine, to be discharged soon.

The state has fared well overall in terms of recoveries with half of the total coronavirus positive patients now cured. The state has also reduced the backlog of pending tests from 5,000 three days ago to under 2,000, data released on Wednesday showed.

Officials of the state health department said Rajasthan’s recovery rate was better than top 10 Covid-19 infected states in the country. According to data shared by states up to May 5, While India’s overall recovery rate was 27.66 per cent, the recovery rate in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh was more.

State health minister Raghu Sharma said around 52 % of Covid 19 positive patients in the state have turned negative because of extensive surveillance, quarantining, maximum sampling and testing.

“Till Thursday afternoon, 3,400 people were fund corona positive, of which 1,740 are cured after treatment and 1,284 have been discharged,” he said.

On the other hand, a sudden spike in new cases has alarmed the government, leading to the sealing of borders with the neighbouring states on Thursday.

Rajasthan in last 24-hours has registered over 200 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 1,565, till Thursday afternoon.