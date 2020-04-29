Sections
Covid-19 update: In Wayanad, pay Rs 5000 as fine for not wearing masks

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kerala has a total of 485 positive of coronavirus in the state. 359 patients have been cured or discharged while 4 people have died.  (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Those living in Kerala’s Wayanad will now have to pay a heavy price for not wearing a mask while venturing out of their homes amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Violators will be fined Rs 5000 for not wearing a protective mask, news agency ANI reported. 

“The police will invoke the Kerala Police Act (KPA) 118 E and a case will be registered against an individual who fails to wear a mask. As per the KPA, Rs 5000 fine will be collected from the person,” Wayanad Superintendent of Police, Ilango said on Wednesday.

The SP said if the violator wishes to proceed with the case in court and, as per the act is found guilty, then the person could face 3 years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

Besides this, shopkeepers will be fined for not providing sanitizers or soaps at their shops. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.



“A fine of Rs 1000 will be collected from shop keepers who fail to keep soaps or sanitizer facility in their shops or if employees are not wearing masks. The fine will be compounded as per KPA 120,” Ilango said.

This comes on a day when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government decided to issue an ordinance empowering it to deduct salaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight coronavirus.

Kerala has a total of 485 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. 359 patients have been cured or discharged while 4 people have died, as per the Ministry of Health.

(With inputs from agencies)

