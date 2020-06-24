Covid-19 update: Maharashtra a step closer to 1.5 lakh cases mark, Mumbai nears 70,000

Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Maharashtra’s case fatality rate stands at 4,72%, as per the data released by the state health department.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra, June 24 (ANI): People wearing a face mask walk past graffiti paying tribute to the front line corona warriors, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

India’s worst affected state, Maharashtra, is inching towards registering 1.5 lakh Covid-19 cases with 3,890 fresh coronavirus infections recorded on Wednesday, taking the disease tally to 1,42,900. The state also recorded 208 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 6,739.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,118 new Covid cases after reporting less than a thousand cases on Tuesday, which had raised hopes that the growth of the contagion in the metropolitan city could be slowing down. The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai—69529-- is now less than five hundred cases away from the 70,000-mark. The city also recorded 82 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of Maharashtra’s 208 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 72 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 136 are reconciliations from the past. The state’s case fatality rate stands at 4,72%, as per the data released by the state health department.

The recovery rate in the state has reached 51.64% with the discharge of around 4,161 cured patients. It should be noted that the number of recoveries in the state was more than the number of fresh cases. A total of 73,792 patients have been cured and discharged from different Coved-19 treatment and isolation facilities in the state.



The state has also conducted around 8,23,775 Covid tests so far that have resulted in 1,42,900 positive results translating into a 17.34% infection rate.

As of Wednesday, the state has 62,354 active cases. Mumbai (69,528), Thane (27,880) and Pune (17,445) are the top three worst affected cities in Maharashtra, followed by Palghar (4,028), Aurangabad (3,867), Nashik (3,104) and Raigad (2,889).

