Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 46,711 in India, over 13,000 recover

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 46,000-mark on Tuesday with 46,711 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 31,967 active coronavirus cases in the country, 13,160 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,583 people have died from the deadly contagion.

With 14,541 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 583 deaths so far while 2,465 patients have recovered. The number of coronavirus cases near the 6,000-mark in Gujarat while in Rajasthan, cases have crossed 3,000.

In the national capital, as many as 4,898 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Over one thousand fresh cases were reported in the last few days in Delhi. Over 1,030, fresh coronavirus cases were registered in the national capital between May 1 to May 3.

According to statistics, the top 10 Covid-19 affected cities in the country account for roughly 60% of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Mumbai, Pune, Thane in Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Surat are among the worst-affected cities in the country.

Ahmedabad accounts for more than 4,000 cases of Gujarat total 5,804. Besides Mumbai, another city in Maharashtra which is badly affected by coronavirus is Pune. The city is classified under ‘red’ zone and accounts for over 2,000 coronavirus cases in the state. Chennai, in Tamil Nadu has reported more than 1,700 coronavirus cases so far. Tamil Nadu has 3,550 Covid-19 cases of which 1,409 have recovered and 31 have died from the infection.