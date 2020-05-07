Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783

A medical screening organized for the residents of Naik Nagar slums in Dharavi, Mumbai during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 52,000-mark on Thursday with 52,952 total cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 35,902 active coronavirus cases in the country, 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,783 people have died from the deadly contagion across the country.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra breached the 16,000-mark. With 16,758 cases, the state continues to lead the national coronavirus tally. The state has recorded 651 deaths so far while 3,094 patients have recovered. The number of coronavirus cases near the 7,000-mark in Gujarat while in Rajasthan, cases have crossed 3,000.

In the national capital, as many as 5,532 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Over one thousand fresh cases were reported in the last few days in Delhi. More than 1,030, fresh coronavirus cases were registered in the national capital between May 1 to May 3.

Mumbai, Pune, Thane in Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Surat are among the worst-affected cities in the country.

According to data, India reported nearly 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last three days. It took around five days for the number of coronavirus cases to reach 40,000 to 30,000 previously.

Earlier, the cases rose to 30,000 from 20,000 in about a week’s time. India recorded its first 10,000 Covid-19 cases in nearly 43 days, with a wave of infections beginning in March after three isolated cases were first reported in Kerala in January.

Coronavirus has infected more than 3 million people across the globe. Over one million patients have recovered globally while more than 2 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.