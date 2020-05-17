Covid 19 update: People with metabolic syndrome take longer to recover, say experts

Sections
Dr Ravi Dosi, who heads chest department of Indore- based Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences(SAIMS), said that at least 150 of 1,100 COVID-19 patients he came across so far in Indore district had metabolic syndrome.

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, Indore

Indore, worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic, has so far reported 2,470 cases and 100 deaths. (PTI)

People with “metabolic syndrome” take longer in recovering from coronavirus infection as it causes further health complications, experts have said and suggested a healthy lifestyle and diet to keep the pandemic at bay.

Metabolic syndrome is characterised by hypertension and high levels of blood sugar and cholesterol.

“Of the 1,100 COVID-19 patients, about 150 men had metabolic syndrome (co-morbidities),” he said.

According to Dr Doshi, patients with metabolic syndrome need a longer time to recover as their underlying health conditions further exacerbate the complications caused by coronavirus.

Dr Doshi suggested a health lifestyle and proper diet to keep the coronavirus at bay.

In a related development, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) has undertaken a detailed study with international collaboration on the relationship between COVID-19 and metabolic syndrome.

Their six-member research team comprises an assistant professor at IIM-I and fellows from the University of Michigan and the Columbia University of America.

A member of the team, Assistant Professor and Biostatistics expert Sayantan Banerjee said that people with metabolic syndrome are vulnerable to coronavirus pandemic.

“After analysing the data of the fourth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), we have come to (know that) people with metabolic syndrome were vulnerable to pandemic,” he said quoting a synopsis.

Banerjee further said that red and orange zones have more number of metabolic syndrome patients with high blood and sugar levels.

