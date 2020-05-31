Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid 19 update-Six ASHA, Anganwadi workers and sanitary staff in Odisha test positive

Covid 19 update-Six ASHA, Anganwadi workers and sanitary staff in Odisha test positive

On Saturday, Odisha residents had paid tribute to Corona warriors by singing Bande Utkal Janani.

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:36 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhuabneswar

A day after Odisha sang the state anthem 'Bande Utkal Janani' to respect and encourage Covid warriors, several front line health workers were reported to have tested positive for the disease in the state. (ANI)

Six accredited social health activists (ASHA), Anganwadi workers, sanitary staff (sweeper) and some volunteers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Odisha underscoring the risk that the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic face.

The six ASHA workers were engaged at a quarantine centre functioning in Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district that is now emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot with 89 cases. Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma said though they were asymptomatic, their swab samples were collected due to their exposure to Covid-19 patients.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The areas where they lived have been declared as containment zones as part of government SOPs for containing the spread of the disease. “Active surveillance in these areas has been completed,” said the district collector.

On Saturday afternoon, millions of Odias in and outside the state sang “Bande Utkal Janani” in praise of these frontline workers, often called “Corona warriors” after chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to show their love and respect for the pandemic fighters. The Anganwadi and ASHA workers are the foot soldiers in the war against Covid-19 as they collect swab samples of the suspects.



The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The government has already announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of these Covid-19 warriors in case they succumb to the disease.

On May 27, two nurses working in a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore district had tested positive. The same day, two police homeguards in Ganjam district, too, had tested positive. A paediatrician in a government hospital of Cuttack, too, had tested positive early this week. On May 17, a sarpanch in Balasore district who looked after a quarantine centre, too, had tested positive for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Home users are encountering a weird bug while creating new routines
May 31, 2020 21:10 IST
With 158 new Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, tally increases to 907
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Uttarakhand’s hilly areas lack containment zones despite spike in Covid-19 cases
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Pune to see additional relaxations, PMC order expected today
May 31, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.