Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner announces more ambulances

Covid-19 update: Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner announces more ambulances

In a live session on social media, Singhal announced that provisions for 16 more ambulances are being made, so that there will be around 100 ambulances in all within the jurisdiction.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:22 IST

By Ankita G Menon | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thane

A list of the containment zones within the jurisdiction is provided online, regular sanitation of hotspots and public toilets especially in slum areas are being carried out, the commissioner said. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

In his first-ever public address, Thane Municipal Corporation’s commissioner, Vijay Singhal, asked residents to cooperate and follow rules to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In a live session on social media, Singhal announced that provisions for 16 more ambulances are being made, so that there will be around 100 ambulances in all within the TMC jurisdiction. Moreover, shops in markets within TMC can be open using the odd-even formula for each side of the street.

“I urge residents to not panic and act responsibly, do not step out unnecessarily. Follow social distancing, wear gloves and masks at all times when outdoors. If we have proper support and coordination from everyone, we can easily bring down the Covid-19 positive figures within the TMC. Along with increasing the number of beds, we are also providing more ambulances. A list of the restrictions that will be lifted shall be released soon by the TMC,” said Singhal wjo joined as the commissioner on March 19.

Also read: Mumbai sees rise in vehicular traffic due to ‘Mission Begin Again’

A list of the containment zones within the TMC is provided online, regular sanitation of hotspots and public toilets especially in slum areas are being carried out.

“There are around 3,000 people who go out of Thane regularly for work. Being adjacent to an equally populated Mumbai city and having 60% of slum population, we have maintained a 45% recovery rate. Moreover, Thane is not an isolated city at all, still, we are doing our best,” added Singhal. The TMC has 3,032 positive cases till now.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai suburbs experience cloudy sky, light showers
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Protests form across US demanding end to police violence
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Neurological symptoms of coronavirus infection decoded
Jun 01, 2020 14:21 IST
Covid-19 update: Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner announces more ambulances
Jun 01, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.