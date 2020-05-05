Top 10 worst-hit cities account for over 50% of total Covid-19 cases in India

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 15,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has close to 6,000 Covid-19 cases. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 40-000-mark on Tuesday with 46,433 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 32,138 active coronavirus cases in the country, 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,568 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 15,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, has close to 6,000 Covid-19 cases. Delhi comes third with 4,898 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s taking a look at top Covid-19 cities in the country. All these cities, together, account for over 27,000 coronavirus cases which is roughly 58% of the national total of 46,433 cases.

Mumbai

The financial capital of the country remains the worst affected city in the country. 9,310 of Maharashtra’s 14,541 coronavirus cases come from Mumbai. The city has reported 361 deaths while 1,395 patients have been cured or discharged.

Delhi

Covid-19 cases in the national capital are rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. On Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 4,898. 1,431 patients have recovered from coronavirus here while 64 people have succumbed to death.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat’s biggest city reported 259 new coronavirus positive cases, which now accounts for 4,076 of the total 5,804 cases in the state. Over 200 people have died in the district while 620 have recovered.

Pune

Another city in Maharashtra which is badly affected by coronavirus. The city is classified under ‘red’ zone in the state and accounts for over 2,000 coronavirus cases in the state. 113 people have died from the infection in the city while 425 people have been discharged.

Chennai

The city has reported more than 1,700 coronavirus cases so far. Tamil Nadu has 3,550 Covid-19 cases of which 1,409 have recovered and 31 have died from the infection. Koyambedu market for vegetables and fruits and flowers has emerged as the latest hotspot for Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Indore

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit district climbed to 1,654 on Tuesday. 43 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. 79 people have died from the infection in the district while 468 patients have been discharged after recovery from Covid-19 in Indore.

Thane

The city is the third worst-hit in Maharashtra and has reported 1,238 coronavirus cases so far. As many as 21 people have died from Covid-19 in Thane while 285 people have been cured or discharged.

Jaipur

The pink city accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan (1,036). Rajasthan has reported 3,061 coronavirus cases so far. Over 40 people have died from the infection in the city.

Surat

Another city in Gujarat which is struggling with the rising number of coronavirus cases is Surat. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Surat rose to 706 on Tuesday. There are 5,804 positive cases on coronavirus in the state. 319 people have lost their lives while 1,195 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

Agra

Coronavirus infections rise unabated in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Tuesday morning. The district has reported 630 coronavirus patients so far. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 2,766 on Tuesday. 802 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals while 50 have died.