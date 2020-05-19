Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: With 500 fresh cases in last 24 hours, Delhi’s tally jumps to 10,554

The number of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infection or have been discharged has gone up to 4,750 in the national capital.

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Medics attend to patients at a government hospital during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi has reported 500 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department stated in its bulletin on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 10,554 of which 5,638 are active cases and 166 fatalities. The number of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infection or have been discharged has jumped to 4,750 in the national capital.

Also read: ‘Show discipline’: Kejriwal’s appeal as Delhi reopens amid Covid-19 fears

The Ministry of Health, however, in its morning notification on Covid-19 updated the number of coronavirus fatalities in the national capital at 168.  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, in his address, announced major relief in lockdown restrictions.



Also read: Complete list of activities that are not allowed in Delhi

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the chief minister urged the citizens to show discipline to keep coronavirus in control.

“Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to be fully disciplined and keep the coronavirus under control,” Kejriwal tweeted. 

On Monday, the chief minister said that barbershops, spa, saloon and restaurants will remain closed amid the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown while public transport like buses and auto rickshaws will be allowed to operate with conditions. Mass gatherings will not be allowed in the national capital, places of worship and educational institutes will remain shut, Delhi Metro will not resume operations amid lockdown 4.0.

