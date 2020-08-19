Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: US hands over second shipment of 100 ventilators to India

Covid-19: US hands over second shipment of 100 ventilators to India

The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact, easy to deploy and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, the US embassy said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The first shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in India on June 14. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

The US on Wednesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, as part of President Donald Trump’s offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact, easy to deploy and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, the US embassy said in a statement.

The US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Indian government and the Indian Red Cross Society, donated the second shipment of 100 new, state-of-the-art ventilators to assist India in its fight against Covid-19, the statement said.

Also read| Rich can’t get priority for Covid-19 vaccine, poor need help: Pope Francis



US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said, “We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response.” In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a package of support that includes warranties and additional supplies required to operate these machines, such as tubes, filters and other necessary components, the statement said.



USAID is also working in close coordination with the Indian government to enhance the capacity of the health facilities using these ventilators by facilitating setup, orientations and clinical training for health care providers responsible for operating the machines, it said.

Also read: 3.17 crore samples collected for coronavirus testing so far, says ICMR

The first shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in India on June 14. Since then, the ventilators have been deployed to support the care of Covid-19 patients at the eight regional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the statement said. “The total donation of 200 ventilators builds on the long history of US-India collaboration in the health sector and the assistance that USAID has committed to India in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Aug 19, 2020 17:41 IST
At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Sushant’s niece on SC verdict: ‘Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama’
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Guarding over skies night and day, hail or shine
Aug 19, 2020 17:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.