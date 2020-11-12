Covid-19: Uttarakhand MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies in Delhi hospital

BJP MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district of Uttarakhand, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 , died early on Thursday at a Delhi hospital, said party officials in Dehradun. Jeena was shifted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital a few days ago when his condition deteriorated.

Offering condolences to his family, BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat termed him a ‘very energetic and young’ party member and MLA of the party.

“He was always active in organisation activities. Due to his dynamic personality, he was popular among all sections of the society. His passing away has left a void...Our prayers are with his family members,” said Bhagat.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also offered his condolences to Jeena’s family through social media. He said, “A few weeks ago, I had visited him when his wife passed away. He was one of the few active MLAs in the assembly and always worked for the development of his constituency.Our prayers are with his family and we all stand with them at this moment of grief.”

Following his demise, BJP has cancelled its Diwali celebrations in the state. Jeena’s wife had died only recently following a heart attack.

Earlier, state party chief Bhagat and three Cabinet ministers -- Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat and Madan Kaushik -- were infected with Covid-19 but they all recovered.

Till Wednesday, Uttarakhand had reported 66,788 cases of Covid-19 of which 60,900 had recovered while 1,086 people had died.