Covid-19: Uttarakhand slashes rates of RT-PCR, antigen tests

The state has also increased testing facilities at the border check posts and railway station

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A doctor takes a swab for testing at a portable Covid-19 screening booth, at IIT, Roorkee. (File photo)

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday reduced the price for both RT-PCR and antigen tests for Covid-19.

An order issued by state health secretary Amit Singh Negi said the decision had been taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the state, and was to be implemented with immediate effect.

“After talks with officials from the health and family welfare department in the state, the price of Rs679 is being decided for antigen testing for NABH/NABL accredited private laboratories,” mentions the order.

It further mentions that if samples for RT-PCR are collected by government or private hospitals and sent to private labs for testing then the test would cost Rs850 (inclusive of GST) and if private labs collect samples on their own for testing then it would cost Rs900.



Also read | 6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre

The state government had earlier set a price of Rs719 by private labs for antigen testing and Rs1,680 (maximum cost) for RT-PCR testing.

For RT-PCR testing, private labs will have to give reports mentioning the CT value and send samples to concerned authorities when asked for quality audits.

On Wednesday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state has increased testing facilities at the border check posts and railway station. It is to curb the virus spread and take the required steps for people testing positive at these places while entering the state.”

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 72,000 cases with over 66,000 patients recovering successfully. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 20,583 cases followed by Haridwar (11,914), US Nagar (10,182) and Nainital (8,372).

