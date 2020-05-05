Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Covid 19 Uttarakhand update: Patient's attendant at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive, state tally reaches 61

Covid 19 Uttarakhand update: Patient’s attendant at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive, state tally reaches 61

Seven people at AIIMS Rishikesh including staff members and patients have been infected with coronavirus so far

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

AIIMS at Rishikesh has seen several cases of Covid 19 positive cases (HT Photo)

A 38-year-old attendant to a cancer patient at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rishikesh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night, taking the tally of positive cases to 61 in the state. She is the second attendant at the hospital to have contracted the disease in the last 10 days.

A statement released by AIIMS Rishikesh said the woman was attending to a patient admitted in the urology ward between April 15 and 26, and is likely to have contracted the virus from an infected patient.

A nursing officer from the urology ward had tested positive for coronavirus on April 26, two days after he first showed the symptoms. Two days later, on April 28, an attendant from the urology ward tested positive at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, staff officer at AIIMS Rishikesh said, “Last week of April, when a health care worker and an attendant of another patient tested positive in the urology ward, the 38-year-old woman along with patient she was tending to, were shifted to the isolation ward. She had tested negative for Covid-19 then, but after one week on May 3 when she was tested again, the results came out to be positive.”



So far, seven persons, including patients and health staff at AIIMS Rishikesh have tested positive.

On Sunday, a nursing officer from AIIMS tested positive for Covid-19. Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh said that the 29-year-old nursing officer is likely to have contracted the virus from a patient who was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and passed away on May 1.

He was referring to a 56-year-old woman admitted to the hospital on April 22, who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 1 due to excessive bleeding in the brain.

On Friday night, a 23-year-old health worker, working in the emergency department of the hospital, too, had tested positive for the virus.

