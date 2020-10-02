Covid-19 vaccine: Fever, body aches common symptoms. All you need to know

A healthcare worker of the free influenza vaccination programme holds a flu vaccine inside a tram, as the global spread of the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria. (REUTERS)

Amid rising concerns over the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines under development, several participants in the human trial programme of Moderna and Pfizer reported high fever, body aches, headaches and exhaustion. However, these are common for any vaccine shots and not a reason to raise alarm, experts have said.

Here are the latest developments of Covid-19 vaccine from across the world

1. The clinical trials of Astrazeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine have resumed in Japan after it was halted following Astrazeneca’s acknowledgement of severe illness in two cases. Trials are already going on in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa

2. The United States is yet to allow Astrazeneca to resume its trial in the US.

3. No adverse impact of the Astrazeneca vaccine shots has been reported in India.

4. Some participants may develop fever just after receiving a vaccine shot, but that is considered to be a mild reaction, experts have said.

5. One participant of Moderna’s trial developed “a grade three fever, which is classified as 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit (39°C) or above, after receiving the lower vaccine dose”, Reuters reported. Another developed fatigue so severe that it hampered daily activities, but these side effects are staying only for a day.

Antisera as Covid-19 vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical company has developed “highly purified antisera” by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV2 in horses, which can be a potential treatment for COVID-19. Antisera are blood serum high in antibodies against specific antigens and are injected in humans to help kickstart the immune system to fight specific infections.

(With agency inputs)