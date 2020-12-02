Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine: Is Pfizer approval hasty? Can Indians get vaccinated in UK? All you need to know

Covid-19 vaccine: Is Pfizer approval hasty? Can Indians get vaccinated in UK? All you need to know

Boris Johnson, who might take the vaccine shot on television to show it is safe, has warned people that there are several logistical challenges.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a Pfizer logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration (REUTERS)

Britain on Wednesday raced past the United States and Europe as its regulator cleared Pfizer vaccie candidate for emergency use. The vaccine will be rolled out from early next week in Britain. The approval in a record time has led to some suspicion as well as curiosities.

Here is all you need to know:

1. The vaccine candidate is about 95 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.

2. From January onwards, some 60 million to 70 million doses of the vaccine could be available per month.

3. The World Health Organization is reviewing the vaccine candidate for possible listing for emergency use.



4. The European Union criticised Britain’s rapid approval of pfizer. Pfizer is a US company and BioNTech is a German company. Neither the US, nor Germany has yet approved the vaccine candidate.

5. The vaccine makers, however, have assured that no corners have been cut and the vaccine shot has not been developed in a short span of time. It is a cumulative results since SARS and MERS outbreaks.

6. The vaccine, as it was claimed, needs temperature of minus 70 degree Celcius for long-time storage.

7. However, it can be stored in normal regrigeration for shorter period of time.

8. India didn’t conduct any trial of Pfizer vaccine. Talking about the vaccine, top officials earlier said that India may not need to procure Pfizer. Even if it does, it would not happen immediately.

9. A report said Indian travel agents are receiving enquiries for UK trip as several Indians want to get the benefit of the mass vaccination drive.

10. It might not be that easy for tourists from India to get vaccine shot. Boris Johnson, who might take the vaccine shot on television to show it is safe, has warned people of several logistical challenges.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Dec 02, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Virtual meetings to be held for teachers to improve English skills
Dec 02, 2020 22:05 IST
VAT assessment notices: Traders in Ludhiana demand OTS policy
Dec 02, 2020 22:03 IST
Former East Bengal stars criticise Fowler’s comment
Dec 02, 2020 22:03 IST
High alert in Kerala as cyclone Burevi set to lash southern coast
Dec 02, 2020 22:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.