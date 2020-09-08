Covid-19 vaccine latest developments: Russia releases Sputnik V, India candidate in final phase

Scientists work inside the CSL Biotech facility after CSL announced it had agreed to develop the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine that could be available in Australia by early 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Reuters File Photo)

Russia has released the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease Covid-19, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. On the other hand, Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd said its vaccine candidate CoronaVac appeared to be safe for older people as per preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial.

In the United States, president Donald Trump has said that the vaccine to treat the deadly disease may become available in October whereas a new experimental Covid-19 vaccine originating from the University of Oxford has begun human trials in Australia in partnership with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

At a time when the global Covid-19 tally has topped 27 million and the toll from the disease is at 892,880, here’s a look at the latest on Covid-19 vaccines being developed across the world

-- India: The Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Rohtak is set to begin phase-2 human clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate, based on inactivated virus procured by ICMR, on Wednesday.

“We got permission from Bharat Biotech to start a phase-2 human clinical trial of their vaccine. We’ve 300 volunteers, aged between 12 years and 65- years, out of which screening of 15 has been completed,” Dr OP Kalra, vice-chancellor, PGI Rohtak told news agency ANI.

Zydus Cadila’s candidate based on viral DNA is also in a second phase trial while the Oxford vaccine candidate developed by Serum Institute of India is already in Phase III trial in Maharashtra and some other states.

--Russia: Sputnik V, vaccine developed by Russia against the viral infection, has been released into public civil circulation and regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, the Russian health ministry was quoted as saying by ANI. It added that the vaccine has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of medical device regulator Roszdravnadzor.

--Australia: Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, its prime minister Scott Morrison said.

Also, a new shot devised by a UK firm SpyBiotech has begun going into volunteers in a phase I/II trial in Australia run by the Serum Institute, which will eventually enroll several hundred participants, said Sumi Biswas, the company’s chief executive officer and a professor at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine.

SpyBiotech has an exclusive licensing agreement with the Serum Institute for the vaccine. The institute reached a licensing deal with AstraZeneca earlier this year to produce 1 billion doses of the Oxford shot developed by Gilbert.

--United States: US president Donald Trump said at a White House briefing on Monday that a vaccine may be ready in October.

Three Covid-19 vaccines are undergoing final-stage, or Phase 3, clinical trials in the US. Each study is enrolling about 30,000 people who will get two shots, three weeks apart, and then will be monitored for coronavirus infections and side effects for anywhere from a week to two years.

Also, under a program Trump calls “Operation Warp Speed,” the goal is to have 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in stock by January.

--China: China firm Sinovac’s candidate CoronaVac is being tested in Brazil and Indonesia in final-stage human trials to evaluate whether it is effective and safe enough to obtain regulatory approvals for mass use. It has already been given to tens of thousands of people, including about 90% of Sinovac employees and their families, as part of China’s emergency inoculation scheme to protect people facing high infection risk.