Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine may need ‘emergency authorisation’

Covid-19 vaccine may need ‘emergency authorisation’

Indian authorities told lawmakers on Wednesday that they are keeping open the option of an “emergency authorization” of vaccines that are undergoing clinical trials for...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:09 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji,

Indian authorities told lawmakers on Wednesday that they are keeping open the option of an “emergency authorization” of vaccines that are undergoing clinical trials for use.

At a marathon meeting of the parliament’s home affairs panel, top officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also informed MPs that phase 3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—widely considered as the global front runner—will start from this weekend with about 1,700 volunteers across 17 locations in India.

Director General of ICMR, Dr Balaram Bhargava, told the panel that phase 3 trials normally require at least 6 to 9 months. “But looking at the immediacy, the government can always go for emergency authorisation,” an official aware of the discussions quoted Bhargava as saying. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India -- which has partnered with AstraZeneca for production and trials, hinted about a shorter timeline and seeking emergency use authorisation.

The panel also discussed the psychological stress arising out of the long-drawn battle against Covid, especially among children. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria told the panel that the institute will soon come up with a protocol for hospitals and other institutions on the issue.



The Union government has formed a high-level expert panel to oversee acquisition and distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine with Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul as its head and Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan as its co-chair. While informal discussions on the vaccine administration started last month, the panel first met on Monday to discuss a procurement deal for a Covid-19 vaccine, asking officials of five pharma firms, including three that have candidates in clinical trials, to present a road map within three days of how soon they can produce large quantities and what pricing they expect if their shot is approved.

Indian authorities are waiting for disclosure of health and efficacy data of the Russian vaccine, which became the first to be approved anywhere in the world, although scientists have flagged concerns over the lack of scientific data. For now, officials are looking at the AstraZeneca candidate as well as the one by United States’s Moderna, which at present have the largest number of people in clinical trials.

Officials involved in the planning also stated that state governments, which have been told to focus on the Test-Trace-Treat strategy, have been told not to contact or go into direct agreements with vaccine producers since all vaccines would be centrally procured to maintain a smooth distribution chain and better management.

India is also closely following nine vaccine development programmes including the ones in Germany and Israel.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10.87 crore household toilets constructed across rural India from 2015: Centre to HC
Aug 20, 2020 01:15 IST
18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara
Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST
Covid-19: Rise in kids attacking parents in UK lockdown
Aug 20, 2020 01:02 IST
Ex-steelmaker Sanjay Singal loses in £150 million claim case in UK court
Aug 20, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.