Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (REUTERS)

The final phase of human clinical trial of Oxford-Astrazeneca’s Covishield will begin at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune next week, after Drugs Controller General of India gave Serum Institute of India (SII) a go-ahead to continue its trial.

“The phase-III trial of ‘Covishield’ vaccine will begin at Sassoon hospital from next week. It is likely to start on Monday. Some volunteers have already come forward for the trial. Around 150 to 200 volunteers will be administered the vaccine candidate dose,” Dr Muralidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon General Hospital, told PTI.

Here is a timeline of the Covishield trial in India

* On August 3, the Drug Controller General of India permitted SII to conduct the second and third phases of human clinical trials of Covishield.

* On August 25, SII began the second phase of trial

* On September 8, Oxford and Astrazeneca confirmed that one person who was administered the shot reported illness, after which the trials in the UK have been stalled on September 6.

* SII also stopped preparations for any further trial.

* On September 12, Astrazeneca announced that it is resuming the trial as the UK authorities have declared the vaccine shot safe.

* SII said it would wait for DGCI nod to resume the trials in India.

* DGCI has given a go-ahead to SII on September 15

From Saturday, the Pune hospital where the phase 3 trial will begin started enrolling volunteers.