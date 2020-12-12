People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be provided free of cost to the people of Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Saturday. “The government will bear all expenses. We are ready once the Union health ministry gets us enough ampoules,” he said adding preference will be given to frontline health workers.

The chief minister also said that the cases of the coronavirus disease are coming down and it was a big achievement to maintain low death rate in the state. It is below 0.5% against 1.3% of the national rate. Vijayan also urged people to exercise extreme caution and follow the Covid-19 protocol mandated by the government; otherwise, the situation in would worsen further, he warned.

The state, which was among the worst-affected states, has reported 664,000 infections and the number of people succumbing to the disease has reached 2,594.