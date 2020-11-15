Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine updates: Over 250 register for Covaxin trial, Sputnik-V to reach Kanpur trial

Covid-19 vaccine updates: Over 250 register for Covaxin trial, Sputnik-V to reach Kanpur trial

So far, as many as 53,945,763 people have been infected by the Covid-19 across the world, numbers published by the John Hopkins University show. Most of the fresh cases were reported from the United States and Europe.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A nurse prepares Russia's ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia. (Reuters)

A worldwide search for a vaccine to cure the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues as several countries across the world are busy battling resurgence of the outbreak. So far, as many as 53,945,763 people have been infected by the Covid-19 across the world, numbers published by the John Hopkins University show. Most of the fresh cases were reported from the United States and Europe. While 1,311,427 others have succumbed to the disease.

Here is what is happening in Covid-19 vaccine development front:

- The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to reach Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. The Russian officials recently claimed that the Sputnik-V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 citing findings in the human trials.

- More than 250 applications have been received for the trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’, one of the three vaccine candidates being developed in India, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of the Aligarh Muslim University.

- Johnson & Johnson will spend about $604 million expanding its deal with the US government to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million in additional money to the Phase 3 Ensemble trial, which seeks to evaluate the efficacy of the company’s vaccine candidate as a single-dose.

- Speaking at a last week, Union health minister of India Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the government has announced a USD 120 million grant for Covid-19 vaccine research. The grant will be provided under CovidSuraksha (Mission for protection from Covid) and is to be used purely for research and development in this field. India is also hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccine contenders. Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is conducting trials for the vaccine developed by Oxford University, he had also informed.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 15:44 IST
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Nov 15, 2020 15:03 IST
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Nov 15, 2020 15:47 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Richa Chadha, Randee Hooda mourn Soumitra Chatterjee’s death
Nov 15, 2020 16:02 IST
Yourspace: ‘Do not let down guard against Covid-19’
Nov 15, 2020 16:00 IST
Panth must stand with farmers against Centre’s laws: Akal Takht
Nov 15, 2020 16:00 IST
Countries still keeping travelers at bay amid the pandemic
Nov 15, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.