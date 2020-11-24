Covid-19 vaccine will be available in near future: ICMR scientist tells Allahabad High Court

Scientist at the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Nivedita Gupta, on Tuesday apprised the Allahabad High Court about the status of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Gupta informed the court that she was confident that vaccines for the viral infection would be available in the near future.

The court while addressing the issue of ensuring all people wore face masks directed the state government to maintain tight vigil in market places in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Gautam Budh Nagar for at least the next 30 days. These cities have witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

The court said that the district administration would use drones, if available, for surveillance of crowded places, like markets.

“This surveillance should be done on the same pattern as it is being done in Allahabad,” observed the bench.

The bench, comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar, passed the order after taking suo moto cognizance of the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Sarvshresth Tripathi, SSP Prayagraj who was present in court along with his team informed the court that a cluster of four constables has been posted in the various zones in the district to ensure that people were wearing face masks. Further, local officials have been directed to give four hourly reports to the Station House Officers (SHOs) regarding the inspection which they would be doing with regard to the wearing of masks.

Earlier, on Monday, the court had directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Prayagraj to personally inform on November 24 about the progress in deployment of police to ensure cent per cent use of face masks in the city.

The court has fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.