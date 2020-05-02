Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Varanasi shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Covid-19: Varanasi shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:06 IST

By Asian News International, Varanasi

The decision regarding the timings of opening of these shops is yet to be taken. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

According to an official release, Sharma said that a roster will be released dividing the city into some zones and only selected shops will open on a particular day. He said that there will some police stations in every zone.

The decision regarding the timings of opening of these shops is yet to be taken.



Click here for Covid-19 coverage

The district magistrate said that the wholesale medicines market will also open from May 4 following the demand by many retail shopkeepers of the city and from many districts of the Purvanchal region.

Traders and their association have been asked to provide the roster for these shops, he said.

“All shops will not open daily, only a few shops will be open every day so that the supply of all essential items is maintained smoothly and social distancing is also strictly implemented,” Sharma said.

The district magistrate also said medicine stores will be allowed to open from 11 am to 3 pm till May 3. Milk shops will continue to be open for an hour between 7 am and 8 am.

“Selling of milk, vegetables, ration and other essential commodities from vehicles in all street neighbourhoods will be allowed till 6 pm. And home delivery of these items is also allowed till 6 pm,” he said.

