Covid-19: What you need to know today

People in the food court at Select Citywalk mall as malls and restaurants reopen to the public following lockdown relaxations in Saket, New Delhi on Monday (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Is India the country with the fifth highest number of cases, or the sixth?

Does it really matter?

I’ve previously written about how there’s a tendency to view dashboards providing statistics of the coronavirus disease as some sort of report card of a government’s performance. The governments of many Indian states seem to think so; as do the governments of many countries.

So, some reports of India overtaking Spain and becoming the fifth in the listing in terms of number of cases (not in Hindustan Times) immediately provoked reactions about the relative populations of the two countries.

It’s time to recognise two truths about the coronavirus disease. One, in the absence of widespread testing, caseload numbers are useless. They help nobody. In fact, they probably hurt by presenting a picture that’s far removed from reality.

Two, the coronavirus has gotten the better of most governments. Health systems around the world – first world and third – have been overwhelmed by it. Governments may find it embarrassing to admit this, but everyone is probably better off if they do.

The only number that matters is the number of deaths – and there, India continues to do better than other countries. The country’s current case fatality rate of around 2.8% is less than half the global rate.

For those who want to know why some listings have Spain above India and some, below, it’s because the country has acquired the reputation for having the dodgiest data around. Some of this is because of inconsistencies between how cases were initially reported by the provinces, but some is also because of the variety of testing techniques used. Still, as I have said, the number is irrelevant.

The only thing that matters is that John Hopkins’s coronavirus dashboard puts the number of deaths in Spain at 27,136; Worldometers.info at also 27,136; and the New York Times, 27,136.

India, according to the HT dashboard (which cross-checks death numbers with states), had 7,134 deaths as of Sunday night.

It isn’t clear why India should see fewer deaths – unless some deaths are not being reported, but this doesn’t seem to be the case – but every country needs and deserves all the breaks it gets.

The other two numbers that matter are testing capacity and hospital beds. Everyone who wants to get tested should be able to; and anyone who needs a hospital bed should be able to find one (the use of the word want in the first case and need in the second is deliberate).

There’s nothing as harrowing as not being able to get a test done or not being able to find a hospital bed. Both Mumbai and Delhi are going through that phase right now. The two cities – the country’s most important ones – together accounted for 25% of the cases reported on Sunday, continuing a trend that’s been evident and consistent for weeks. (Add Chennai, and the proportion rises to 35%, and sure enough, there are signs that even that city’s health infrastructure, among the country’s best, is beginning to show signs of wear).

The number of recovered patients doesn’t really matter in my opinion – because it’s just a question of math; India’s death rate is 2.8%, which means that if 1,000 people are infected in a certain 24-hour period, then, between 10 and 20 days after, 972 of them are bound to recover. Consequently, a peaking of daily caseloads in a period will correspond with a peaking of recovered patients in the following two to three weeks.

Governments would do well to remember this as the numbers continue to rise.