Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid ‘demon’ can only be killed by divine forces: Priest body urges PM to reopen temples

Covid ‘demon’ can only be killed by divine forces: Priest body urges PM to reopen temples

“If all temples, shrines and pilgrimage centres are reopened, the coronavirus cannot do any harm (kuch nahi bigad sakta hay),” Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha national president Mahesh Pathak said in a letter to the prime minister on Saturday.

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:37 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mathura

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha national president Mahesh Pathak said the closure of temples has also adversely impacted the economic condition of priests. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image )

An all-India organisation of priests has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen temples and pilgrimage centres to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak, saying the novel coronavirus is an “asur (demon)” and can only be killed by divine forces.

“If all temples, shrines and pilgrimage centres are reopened, the coronavirus cannot do any harm (kuch nahi bigad sakta hay),” Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha national president Mahesh Pathak said in a letter to the prime minister on Saturday.

He said the closure of temples has also adversely impacted the economic condition of priests and demanded special financial package for them.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Pathak said the religious sites can be reopened with some restrictions under the present circumstances. The government has banned congregations and closed temples and other religious sites, besides schools, colleges, malls and factories, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 85,000 people and killed over 2,750 in the country so far.



Pathak said India is perhaps facing the “wrath of deities” as they have been treated “at par with factories” during the ongoing lockdown.

“Coronavirus is an asur (demon) and it can only be killed by divine forces. I am quite sure divinity would rescue devotees from the coronavirus after joint prayers,” he told reporters here. He said the closure of temples and shrines has widened the distance between gods and devotees, and the separation cannot be erased through prayers at home. He said though the portals of ‘Char Dham’ temples have been opened in Uttarakhand, entry of devotees has been banned. “The deities provide solace to a disturbed mind,” he said and demanded that devotees be allowed there.

The opening of the temples under a guideline would also provide some financial support to priests who have been badly hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

The organisation has requested the Prime Minister to bring priests and ‘pandas’ (religious guides) under the umbrella of an economic package being provided by the government to different categories of people.

A copy of the letter has been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pathak said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s Ind-Pak XI, Imran to lead
May 16, 2020 19:27 IST
Virus lockdown gives Venice a shot at reimagining tourism
May 16, 2020 19:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.