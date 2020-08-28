Sections
Covid: J-K directs private clinics to report +ve, suspected cases to health dept

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory has a total of 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries, and 657 deaths.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:05 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

A health worker conducts coronavirus test from the collected swab samples in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday directed all private hospitals to report all positive Covid-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases to the health department of the Union Territory.

“The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed all private clinics/nursing homes situated in the Union Territory to report all cases found positive of Covid-19, and also cases of those from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI), or having radiological findings suggestive of Covid-19 infection for Covid-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers,” the J-K statement read.

It further said that non-compliance of the direction would attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory has a total of 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries, and 657 deaths.



