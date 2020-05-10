Covid latest: 157 new cases take MP tally to 3,614, Indore has more than half of those

With as many as 157 new coronavirus positive cases identified in the past 24 hours, the Covid tally of Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,614 on Sunday, as per the state health department’s bulletin released on Sunday evening.

As many as 39 districts in the state out of the total 52 have registered one or more positive cases. Of the 157 new cases, 78 were reported from Indore alone, which now accounts for 1,858 Covid-19 cases and 89 casualties.

Thirty nine of the new cases were identified in Bhopal, another major hotspot of Covid patients in the country. Bhopal has 743 positive patients, making it the second worst-hit city in the state. 30 Covid patients have died in the city so far.

Ujjain, the adjoining district to Indore, saw 10 new patients in the past 24 hours, taking the number of Covid patients in the city to 237. The holy city has witnessed 45 deaths to the disease so far, the second-highest after Indore and highest in terms of the death rate in the state.

On Sunday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Corona infected areas in the state have come down in number from 896 to 613. In the districts like Betul, Sheopur and Alirajpur, there are no new cases for the past 21 days.”

Chouhan’s statement came after he reviewed the Covid situation in the state in a meeting with chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, director general of police Vivek Johri and additional chief secretary of the Health department, Mohd Suleman.

Mohd Suleman said, “The number of active Corona cases have decreased to 1,723 which is 48% of the total coronavirus positive cases in the state. On May 10, as many as 196 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, whereas the number of persons identified as Covid positive was 157 on the day.”