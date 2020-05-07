Sections
Home / India News / Covid peak likely to hit between May and August: AIIMS director

Covid peak likely to hit between May and August: AIIMS director

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India is likely to see its peak between May and August, said Dr Randeep Guleria, director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.“This is...

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:42 IST

By Rhythma Kaul,

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India is likely to see its peak between May and August, said Dr Randeep Guleria, director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

“This is based on several mathematic modelling data that is available on disease progression, depending on whose data you are looking at. Several data experts are at work, but one cannot definitely predict when the disease is going to peak in India because it depends on a number of variables that are dynamic in nature, such as the effect of lockdown and other measures. The peak may vary accordingly, which is why even the same group sometimes comes up with different projections. The current projections give a range between May and August,” said Dr Guleria.

The graph is currently showing an upwards trend, with the total number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in a day having nearly doubled from 1,790 a week ago on April 30 to 3,561 cases on May 7, taking the total number of infected in the country to 52,952 so far. The number of deaths reported from Covid-19 currently is 1,783.

The number of critical Covid-19 cases -- those put on ventilator, needing oxygen support, or undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit -- has also seen significant increase, with 1.1% of the active Covid-19 cases on ventilators, 3.3% on oxygen support and 4.8% patients in ICUs across India as on May 7, according to health ministry data.



The number has shot up significantly in just three days, as on May 4, the Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that the percentage of ventilator patients fluctuated between 0.33 and 0.37%, those needing oxygen support was 1.5% and those undergoing treatment in ICUs was 2.34%.

“Our disease control is the best in the world,” said the health minister.

Dr Guleria agrees. “The number of patients needing ventilator or on ICU beds may have shot up in past few days but the overall number of critically ill patients is still very small. Covid-19 patients in India are largely on oxygen support. It is still within the limits of what we have as far as resources are concerned. Our infrastructure hasn’t been overwhelmed. In fact, far from it,” he said.

As of now, 821 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, with 1,50,059 beds (1, 32,219 isolation beds and 17,840 ICU beds) and 1,898 dedicated Covid Health Centres, with 1,19,109 beds (1, 09,286 isolation beds and 9,823 ICU beds), along with 7,569 quarantine centres, are now available in the country to manage patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Around 4K objections against draft EIA rules filed from Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 00:32 IST
Gathering held at Gymkhana in Bandra, alleges lawyer
May 08, 2020 00:29 IST
BJP MP seeks apology from Fadnavis over tweet on Shahu Maharaj
May 08, 2020 00:28 IST
SSC paper evaluation: Edu board talks to authorities, teachers about travel permissions
May 08, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.