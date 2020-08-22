Sections
Home / India News / Covid situation may improve from mid-Sept: Maha minister

Covid situation may improve from mid-Sept: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government’s revised projections estimate the Covid-19 cases are likely to increase at least till mid-September even as the authorities were expecting...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:20 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The Maharashtra government’s revised projections estimate the Covid-19 cases are likely to increase at least till mid-September even as the authorities were expecting flattening or plateauing of the curve by mid-August or end of the month.

State health department officials said the Ganeshotsav and Muharram have coincided with heavy rainfall and the related ailments, and it could lead to the rise in the cases over the next two weeks. They also fear the possibility of a second wave towards the end of the Ganeshotsav in the first week of September. This may further delay the expected plateauing of the cases.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, who has been claiming the plateauing could be achieved by the end of the month, said this week that authorities now expect the downward trend to begin by mid-September. “In cities like Mumbai, the case curve has stabilized, while in Aurangabad it is well within control. In the rest of the state, the spread has plateaued and will more towards the baseline.”

Dr Jayesh Lele, a former Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Association, said the pattern of the spread of the virus varies from places to places and the curve will continue to fluctuate over the next two months. “In October, we can expect the curve to reach the baseline, but in cities like Mumbai, it will be much before. Mumbai has been reporting daily cases of 1100-1200, which could fall below 1,000 in the next two weeks. Other cities too would get to the peak soon.”



Mumbai has kept its daily count of cases under control over the last two months. But Pune district has been reporting a continuous surge.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa welcomes Ganpati home, watch video
Aug 22, 2020 13:53 IST
2 years after woman’s death, report confirms rape; police begin probe
Aug 22, 2020 13:52 IST
Navalny’s condition stable after flight to Berlin: Report
Aug 22, 2020 13:52 IST
Nobody in Sushant’s family knows Sandip Ssingh, says lawyer Vikas Singh
Aug 22, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.