Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid tally crosses 800k as country adds record cases

Covid tally crosses 800k as country adds record cases

About 520 more deaths were also reported on Friday that took the death toll from the viral illness to 22,139.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a threshold the country crossed on a day it added a record 27,271 infections in 24 hours. India’s total tally stood at 821,388.

About 520 more deaths were also reported on Friday that took the death toll from the viral illness to 22,139.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwala: Amid despair, there’s hope
Jul 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Amrapali to get up to Rs 1,000 crore fund infusion
Jul 11, 2020 05:13 IST
Factory output shrank at a lower pace in May
Jul 11, 2020 05:08 IST
NIA names IS operative in TN cop’s murder case
Jul 11, 2020 05:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.