Covid +ve Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat flown to Delhi for treatment

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive on December 18, was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)

Coronavirus positive Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, following a mild infection in his lungs.

Rawat, who tested positive on December 18, was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening.

Accompanied by his physician, CM Rawat was flown to Delhi in a chopper at 10:45 am today, said the CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat.

“After the mild infection was detected in Rawat’s lungs, we spoke to doctors at AIIMS Delhi and it was decided that he should be brought in for check-up and treatment. His condition is stable,” said the CM’s media officer.

According to Rawat’s personal physician, Dr NS Bisht, chief minister’s health is fine and his fever has also come down to some extent.

“The CM has got a mild infection in his lungs. After consulting with AIIMS doctors, they advised he be brought to Delhi for tests,” he said.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Doon hospital, said. “His health condition is fine but as a precaution, we had advised him to get admitted.”.

Earlier, the CM was in home isolation.

In September, Rawat had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative, but as a precaution, he had decided to isolate himself. Earlier on August 26, the chief minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year on June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had attended a cabinet meeting with Maharaj. Later on June 6, Rawat had tested negative for Covid-19.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 8,9000 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,483 Covid deaths.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.20% and case fatality rate at 1.65 %. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 26,806 Covid-19 positive cases.