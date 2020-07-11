Covid 19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rise marginally as state observes 2nd day of lockdown

Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to use the lockdown period to carry out a sanitation drive through out the state. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,403 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 35,103 including 11,490 active cases of the disease. A total of 22,689 patients have recovered in the state while 913 others have died due to the disease till date, according to state principal health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

The number of cases reported in the past 24 hours is slightly more than the 1,347 cases reported in the previous 24-hour cycle. 24 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, however, are better than 27 deaths reported in the previous cycle of the same duration.

These statistics assume significance in the backdrop of a 55-hour long lockdown clamped in India’s most populous state with an aim to break the chain of rising infections. The lockdown, which bars any other activity except for the essential services, started at 10 pm on Friday night and will remain in force till 5am on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur City and Meerut are the worst affected districts in the state. Three of these- GB Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut--are in the national capital region (NCR).

“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” chief secretary R K Tiwari had said in an order communicated to all district authorities in the state.

The roads in the state were deserted as tempos, taxis and government buses did not operate. Only vehicles carrying essential goods were seen on the roads.

Police personnel were posted at all prominent crossings of the state capital, and they were seen maintaining a close watch on people moving on two-wheelers.

On Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to carry out a special cleanliness and sanitation campaign, beginning on Saturday. The duration of the lockdown is to be utilized for mobilizing state machinery for this campaign to be conducted in all rural and urban areas.

The CM also directed officials to provide photographs of the campaign so that it can be reviewed by the CM’s Office. Among other measures, he also directed the district magistrates and police chiefs to extensively tour their respective districts.