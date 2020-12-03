Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Coward’: Karnataka minister make bizarre remark on farmers who die by suicide

‘Coward’: Karnataka minister make bizarre remark on farmers who die by suicide

The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, but some cowards do not realise that and commit suicide.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil. (Twitter.com/@bcpatilkourava)

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who die by suicide are cowards.

“The farmers who commit suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can’t take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen (in the water), we have to swim and win,” Patil said addressing farmers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, but some cowards do not realise that and die by suicide.

To buttress his point, Patil cited an example of a woman who was wearing gold bangles.



“When I enquired with her how her hands were full of gold bangles, You know what she said? She said, “This mother earth has given me for my 35 years of toil.” “Doesn’t this please you all after listening to this?” Patil told the gathering.

He said when a woman who had depended herself entirely on agriculture and achieved big why other farmers cannot do it.

Reacting to this, Congress Karnataka unit spokesperson V S Ugrappa condemned the Minister’s statement, saying he has shown disrespect to the farming community.

“It’s a disrespect to the farmers. He should apologise for it,” Ugrappa told PTI.

He said the Minister should have gone into the subject to find why some farmers commit suicide.

“No farmer wishes to end life. There are many reasons such as floods and droughts, which have not been understood and solved yet. Instead of understanding the gravity of the problem, the Minister gives such an irresponsible statement,” Ugrappa said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here
Dec 03, 2020 17:50 IST
New Zealand’s carbon-neutral pledge: Govt faces uphill struggle
Dec 03, 2020 17:46 IST
China hits out at US after report of new visa restrictions
Dec 03, 2020 17:43 IST
Meet Ajay Boricha, the individual impacting lives through his benevolence
Dec 03, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.