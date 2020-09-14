Sections
CPI to hold all India protest to highlight state of economy

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 06:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The CPI has called upon the masses to join it to ‘save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all’ (AFP)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold an ‘All India Protest Day’ on Monday to highlight the state of the economy, according to a statement issued by the party.

The protest ‘is to mobilise people against the disastrous policies of the Modi government which have caused massive unemployment, poverty and loss of livelihood. This is to demand that the finance minister has no moral right to continue for her false claims and lies about the economy’, the statement said.

The CPI has called upon the masses to join it to ‘save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all’, it said.

The party also said that it will observe October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as a celebration of secularism and plurality of the Indian democracy.



“The party must see all secular democratic forces come together to express our strong resolve to fight communal fascist forces. State units must organise functions and meetings in a suitable manner on October 2, 2020, which is Gandhi’’s birth anniversary,” the CPI said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

