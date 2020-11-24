Criminal activity in 11 ‘love jihad’ cases: SIT

Sections
Love jihad is a term coined by right-wing organisations to denote instances of Muslim men marrying women of other faiths, particularly Hindus, through deception, supposedly to convert them forcibly.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 07:46 IST

By Haidar Naqvi,

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the instances of alleged “love jihad”, or interfaith marriages, in Kanpur on Monday, detecting criminal activity in 11 cases, but found no evidence of foreign funding or any direct organised operation, a senior police official said.

“The SIT found criminal activity had taken place in 11 cases. In other instances, three women denied the charges (against their husbands) and closure reports were filed,” inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said. The SIT submitted its report to Agarwal.

The SIT reviewed 14 investigations, both completed and those under progress, in which it was alleged that Muslim men married Hindu women by deception.



In these 14 cases, the parents of women had maintained that the men hid their identities to develop physical intimacy, the IG said.

“SIT hasn’t (got) any concrete evidence about this being done in an organised manner or that this was being funded from overseas,” he added.

SIT was formed about two months ago to revisit the cases of “love jihad”.

