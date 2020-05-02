‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown

The government has defended the Central Vista project as necessary but the opposition is not impressed. (REUTERS Photo)

The Congress party on Saturday launched a fresh tirade against the Central Vista project after it emerged that it received two key clearances in the last few days despite suggestions to shelve the costly project in view of the economic challenges presented by coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the project for now, along with the proposed mega central secretariats in 17 state capitals, calling it a “criminal waste” of public money in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

“Urging PM to shelve the wasteful Central Vista project & proposed mega Central secretariats at 17 state capitals. Spending over Rs 25,000 crore on grand buildings at a time of unprecedented national crisis will be a criminal waste of public money,” a tweet by Sharma said.

The Central Vista project includes a new parliament building that alone is estimated to cost in excess of Rs 900 crores. It also involves makeover of the three km stretch housing government offices between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate.

The opposition parties have sought the scrapping of the project citing the economic burden placed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In the past few days, the project, however, received two key approvals, including from the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee and the Central Vista committee, taking it a step closer to reality.

Several external experts on the Central Vista committee had requested for a deferment in the meeting to grant approval to the project, however, the government went ahead citing its importance and the time-scale for its implementation as reasons.

Raising his objection, Sharma said India needed to commit resources to building of hospitals right now.

“We face severe resource crunch and accepting World Bank and ADB loans. India needs hospitals and commit the resources there,” he advised.

Another senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi questioned the two clearances for the project when a second fiscal relief package to mitigate the hardships faced by several sectors of economy and individuals was yet to be announced. “The lockdown has been extended for a second time and a new parliament building has been approved, but there is still no sign of a second financial package to support industries. Does the BJP Govt care at all?”

The Congress party has opposed the Central Vista project from the very beginning and has repeatedly questioned the rationale for revamping the iconic structures dating back to the British rule.

“We have a direct question, whose stamp will this project bear? Whose legacy does this project want to establish? Whose identity is being sought to be immortalized by this?,” a tweet from Congress’ twitter handle attributed to AM Singhvi said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The Central Vista committee, in the minutes of its meeting held on April 23, explained its decision to go ahead with the deliberations. “…Keeping in view the importance of the project in the nation’s interest and time scale for its implementation, the meeting was held as per issued meeting notice”.

SC is hearing two petitions filed by citizens questioning the manner in which the public hearing was conducted to facilitate the project and challenging the legal validity of the land-use change process. The land use of the 9.5-acre plot has been changed from “recreational” to “Parliament” by the Delhi Development Authority in March.

ALSO READ: Key hurdles cleared for new Parliament building, Oppn fumes