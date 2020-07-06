Sections
Home / India News / ‘Criminalisation of politics has scaled new heights’: Nadda calls for TMC govt ouster

BJP president J P Nadda said, “we need to restore Bengal’s glory and remove this government lock, stock and barrel, Nadda told a virtual rally for West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a virtual public meeting after paying tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

BJP president JP Nadda Monday launched a broadside against the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging criminalisation of politics and corruption have scaled new heights under it and calling for its ouster.

Lauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the “appeasement politics” of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is an honour to celebrate his birth anniversary at a time when the Modi government has fulfilled his dream of scrapping Article 370 that bestowed on Kashmir a special status.

On one hand we have Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who fought for a united India and always kept his ideals and principles above anything, and on the other we have the present TMC government in Bengal for which clinging to power by any means is everything.

“Criminalisation of politics has scaled new heights, now we all hear about cut money in Bengal. We need to cut to size these leaders who demand cut money. We need to restore Bengal’s glory and remove this government lock, stock and barrel, Nadda told a virtual rally for West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Mookerjee.



Speaking about Mookerjee’s contributions to the nation, Nadda asserted it was because of the efforts of the Jana Sangh founder that West Bengal and large parts of Punjab are with India.

It is due to Syama Prasad Mookerjee that Bengal and Punjab are with India. Otherwise they would have gone to Pakistan during Partition...He opposed the appeasement politics of Nehru in post-Independent India.... but the Congress has a bad habit of stifling democratic voices, he said.

He also attacked the state’s Mamata Banerjee government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The West Bengal chief minister doesn’t believe in cooperative federalism. She is not keen on sharing COVID data with the Centre,” he alleged.

