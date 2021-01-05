Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Critics insist project has several issues, to take a call on review plea

Critics insist project has several issues, to take a call on review plea

Petitioners who challenged the project said the decision on whether to file a review petition will be taken after going through the 611-page judgment.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:57 IST

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preparations underway for the Central Vista project, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s approval to the Central Vista redevelopment project by a 2:1 majority verdict on Tuesday, urban planning experts and activists said there were many problems with the Centre’s plan.

While the court held that the government and its agencies fulfilled all legal requirements in altering the land use of the seven plots in the area and in obtaining the environmental clearances for constructing the new Parliament building, critics maintained the project was ill-conceived even as they flagged green concerns.

Petitioners who challenged the project said the decision on whether to file a review petition will be taken after going through the 611-page judgment. “We are not against the government constructing a new Parliament building. But public land meant for recreational use can’t be used for it. There are a lot of infirmities in the clearance granted to the project,” said Rajeev Suri, one of the petitioners.

Experts said the Central Public Works Department cannot start the work at the new site till it obtains clearance from the Heritage Conservation Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, which is responsible for protection of heritage buildings in Delhi. “The judgment is significant for multiple reasons. Even though it upholds the government’s view that there was no infirmity in the processes related to land-use change, approvals related to the new Parliament’s environment clearance and other approvals, it clearly indicates that no construction can take place even on the new Parliament site before the approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee,” Kanchi Kohli, a researcher with the Centre for Policy Research, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu

latest news

Khar victim’s kin meet Mumbai Police chief, demand justice
by Megha Pol
Traffic diversion at Mahim from January 9 to 13 due to Mumbai Metro railway construction
by Megha Sood
Char Dham shrines, hilly areas of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.