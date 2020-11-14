Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Crocodile with fish hook stuck in mouth rescued in Uttar Pradesh

Crocodile with fish hook stuck in mouth rescued in Uttar Pradesh

Officials said members of Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh forest department personnel rushed to help the crocodile after receiving a call from the regional forest officer.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The croc being released after recovery (Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Department and Wildlife SOS)

A Mugger crocodile with a fish hook stuck in its mouth has been rescued from a village pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad and released into River Chambal after medical treatment.

Officials said members of Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh forest department personnel rushed to help the crocodile after receiving a call from the regional forest officer.

The crocodile was rushed to the Wildlife SOS hospital in Agra, where an X-ray revealed that the fish hook was approximately three cm long and stuck in the crocodile’s jaw.

Wildlife SOS deputy director (veterinary services) Ilayaraja said the crocodile was in pain and could have even starved to death. “We had to surgically remove the hook followed by post-operative care and laser therapy.”



Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan said the rescue was challenging as it was night time and they had to use safety nets instead of a trap cage to rescue the large crocodile. “We are very grateful to the Uttar Pradesh forest department for helping us coordinate such a seamless rescue.”

Regional forest officer Tulsiram Dohare said, “We are thankful to the Wildlife SOS team for their expert assistance in conducting such sensitive rescue and release missions.”

The Mugger crocodiles are commonly found in freshwaters and are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Nov 14, 2020 10:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST

latest news

Ranveer wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika on second wedding anniversary
Nov 14, 2020 11:45 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check vacancies here
Nov 14, 2020 11:42 IST
Library for children on tram to be launched in Kolkata
Nov 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Uneasy calm along LoC day after securitymen, civilians killed in Pak ceasefire violation
Nov 14, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.