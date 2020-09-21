‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet comes after the government hiked the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal to encourage farmers to increase cultivation of the crop. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the farmers over the government’s decision to hike the Minimum Support Price of wheat and five other rabi crops.

“It is our great privilege to work for the welfare of our farmers. In line with our ethos of taking farmer-friendly measures, the Cabinet has taken another historic decision to raise MSP. Crores of farmers will benefit from this,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi said that the higher MSP will empower farmers and contribute to doubling their income. “Increased MSP, along with the series of agriculture reforms passed by Parliament will ensure dignity and prosperity of farmers. Jai Kisan!” PM Modi said.

