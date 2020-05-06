CRPF cop among 6 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces’ party near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said. (ANI File Photo)

Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces’ party near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.